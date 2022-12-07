2022 People's Choice Awards: All the Must-See Celebrity Portrait Studio Pics

Lights, camera, action!

Celebrities most certainly shined bright at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

And while the biggest and brightest stars celebrated the crème de la crème of film, TV, music and pop culture, they also showcased their head-turning style. (See all of the red carpet looks here).

And what better way to flaunt their fashion and mark the special occasion than by posing for photos at the exclusive E! PCAs portrait studio? In fact, many of the show's presenters, performers and winners struck fabulous poses at the ceremony. (Click here for the full winners' list.)

We're talking about Amy Poehler smiling from ear-to-ear, Carrie Underwood showcasing her unexpected pantsuit that proved all that glitters is gold and host Kenan Thompson modeling his stylish suit.

Plus, gal pals Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar had the cutest Cruel Intentions reunion, while Ryan Reynolds flashed his million-dollar smile.