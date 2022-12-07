Exclusive

2022 People's Choice Awards: All the Must-See Celebrity Portrait Studio Pics

Lights, camera, action!

Celebrities most certainly shined bright at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

And while the biggest and brightest stars celebrated the crème de la crème of film, TV, music and pop culture, they also showcased their head-turning style. (See all of the red carpet looks here).

And what better way to flaunt their fashion and mark the special occasion than by posing for photos at the exclusive E! PCAs portrait studio? In fact, many of the show's presenters, performers and winners struck fabulous poses at the ceremony. (Click here for the full winners' list.)

We're talking about Amy Poehler smiling from ear-to-ear, Carrie Underwood showcasing her unexpected pantsuit that proved all that glitters is gold and host Kenan Thompson modeling his stylish suit.

Plus, gal pals Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar had the cutest Cruel Intentions reunion, while Ryan Reynolds flashed his million-dollar smile.

photos
People's Choice Awards 2022: Red Carpet Fashion

Of course, we're only scratching the surface here.

Keep on scrolling to see all the swoon-worthy snaps from the E! People's Choice Awards portrait studio.

NBC Universal
Ellen Pompeo
NBC Universal
Ryan Reynolds
NBC Universal
Amy Poehler
NBC Universal
Carrie Underwood
NBC Universal
Lisa Rinna
NBC Universal
Mariska Hargitay
NBC Universal
Greys Anatomy Cast
NBC Universal
Kyle Richards
NBC Universal
Kenan Thompson
NBC Universal
Joel Kim Booster & Andrew Ahn
NBC Universal
Noah Schnapp
NBC Universal
Niecy Nash & Jessica Betts
NBC Universal
Erika Jayne
NBC Universal
Nick Viall
NBC Universal
Chandra Wilson
NBC Universal
Alisha Marie
NBC Universal
Amanda Hirsch
NBC Universal
Mary Fitzgerald & Romain Bonnet
NBC Universal
Ana Gasteyer
NBC Universal
Andrew Ahn
NBC Universal
Anna Sitar
NBC Universal
Brent & Lexi Rivera
NBC Universal
Camilla Luddington
NBC Universal
Carmen Electra
NBC Universal
Caterina Scorsone
NBC Universal
Charly Jordan
NBC Universal
Chelsea Lazkani
NBC Universal
Chris Olsen
NBC Universal
Chrishell Stause
NBC Universal
Sarah Michelle Gellar & Selma Blair
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

