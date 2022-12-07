Here's When Yellowjackets Season 2 Will Buzz Buzz Back to Our Screens

Watch : Melanie Lynskey Teases "Insane" Yellowjackets Season 2

This news will have you buzzing.

Yellowjackets will be returning for its highly anticipated season two on March 24, Showtime announced Dec. 7. The premiere will be available to stream on Showtime that day and will air on the linear network two days later on March 26 at 9 p.m. ET. The upcoming chapter is currently in production in Vancouver.

The Emmy-nominated series, which follows a New Jersey high school girls' soccer team trying to survive in the Canadian wilderness after a deadly plane crash, stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress and Christina Ricci as the older versions of the surviving team members.

In the second season, viewers will meet two more Yellowjackets that made it out alive: Lauren Ambrose will make her debut as adult Van (whose younger self is played by Liv Hewson), while Simone Kessell will be starring as cult leader Lottie opposite her younger counterpart, played by Courtney Eaton. Lord of the Rings alum Elijah Wood will also be joining season two in a recurring capacity as Walter, who, according to Showtime, is "a dedicated Citizen Detective, who will challenge Misty (Ricci) in ways she won't see coming."