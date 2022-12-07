Mariah Carey Teases Holiday Plans With Her Twins and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka

Oh Santa!
It's officially the holiday season, and the Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey is sharing how she plans on celebrating the big day with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her twins Moroccan and Monroe.
"It is such a busy time of the year for me, but I try to have a few days where we just spend time at home, relax, decorate, and cook some of our favorite holiday dishes–which includes my anointed greens!" the singer exclusively told E! News for the Moët & Chandon Holiday Celebration in New York on Dec. 5. "We also love traveling to Aspen, which truly feels like a winter wonderland. The kids hit the slopes, play in the snow, it's a kind of festive experience that we can't get at home."
And the 11-year-olds—whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon—will be making their lists (maybe checking them twice). "They usually have their lists and are so excited to walk me through this new game and that new gadget," Mariah continued. "I want them to have everything they want. I want them to have everything I couldn't and know they can be whoever they choose to. They're always on Santa's 'nice' list, so the surprises are always a treat."
As for all she wants for Christmas? "The gift of peace and joy for all," the five-time Grammy winner continued. "That would truly warm my heart. It's the greatest gift, I think, any of us could ask for."
In getting into the festive spirit, fans recently saw Moroccan and Monroe join their mom on stage during her performance of "All I Want for Christmas Is You" at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. As for how the family affair came together?
"They wanted to do it!" Mariah said. "There aren't too many times when I'm performing that they don't want to be a part of the moment—that's part of what's so great about them! It's up to them when they want to do it, and when they don't. They are the sweetest most beautiful gift I've ever received in my life."