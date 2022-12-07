Bill Cosby Sued by 5 Women In New Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Watch : Bill Cosby Released From Prison After Court Overturns Conviction

A group of women have come forward with allegations against Bill Cosby.

More than a year after his 2021 release from jail, The Cosby Show star is facing a new lawsuit from five women who each claim they were sexually assaulted, battered and abused by Cosby. According to court documents, he used his "power, fame, and prestige" to allegedly commit these crimes.

The plaintiffs—Lili Bernard, Eden Tirl, Jewel Gittens, Jennifer Thompson and Cindra Ladd—are also suing Kaufman Astoria Studios, The Carsey-Werner Company and NBC Universal Media for allegedly knowing Cosby was sexually abusing, assaulting and battering them but seemingly not taking action to stop him.

"Over the course of several decades, Bill Cosby engaged in the serial and sexual assault of dozens of women for this sexual gratification," the court documents read, "while the co-defendants enabled and aided these sexual assaults to benefit financially by their association with Bill Cosby."