Exclusive

Dwyane Wade Shares Heartfelt Advice on Navigating Parenthood

Dwyane Wade shared a few words of wisdom about parenting on the 2022 People's Choice Awards red carpet. See what the dad of four told E!’s Laverne Cox about allowing "life to help you grow."

By Kisha Forde Dec 07, 2022 2:38 PMTags
Gabrielle UnionCelebritiesDwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade's parenting tips are nothing but net.
 
As the NBA champ—who shares kids Zaire, 20, and Zaya, 15 with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches; son Xavier, 9, with Aja Metoyer; and is also dad to Kaavia, 4, whose mom is wife Gabrielle Union—noted, being a parent is quite the unique role.
 
"We all know that being a parent is hard," Dwyane told E!'s Laverne Cox at the 2022 People Choice's Awards on Dec. 6. "I mean being a human in this world is hard. That's just starting as just that—that's not even putting Black complexion to it."
 
As the 40-year-old, whose been vocal about his support for his daughter Zaya (who came out as transgender in 2020) explained, life can hard enough on its own but is made that much better by support—which isn't limited to just one way.
 
"To be a parent, I think we all have our own ways," he added. "It's not just one way. I know in the community that we come from, the Black community, especially as a Black man growing up, a lot of things was perceived as weak for us, and I understood it."

photos
People's Choice Awards 2022: Red Carpet Fashion

But as Dwyane shared, he was able to take his experience as an adolescent and use it to move forward with his children differently.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Lindsie Chrisley Breaks Silence on Todd and Julie Chrisley's Sentences

2

Cause of Death Revealed for Jack & Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison

3

Kelly Clarkson and Daughter River Rose Celebrate People’s Choice Win

"I think a lot of people have to let a lot of the things that we were taught and we learned at an early age—kind of let it go and then allow life to show you, allow life to help you grow," he said. "Allow your experiences to let you see different. And sit back and enjoy the show, man."
 
Added Dwayne, "Watching your kids grow up is an amazing thing. Try not to get in the way, but make sure you're there enough to help them reach their potential."

Trending Stories

1

Lindsie Chrisley Breaks Silence on Todd and Julie Chrisley's Sentences

2

Cause of Death Revealed for Jack & Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison

3

Kate Middleton Goes Full Princess Mode in Sparking Gown & Royal Tiara

4

Kelly Clarkson and Daughter River Rose Celebrate People’s Choice Win

5

Emily in Paris's Lily Collins Wears Her Most Daring Dress Yet

Latest News

Exclusive

Dwyane Wade Shares Heartfelt Advice on Navigating Parenthood

Exclusive

Nikki Glaser Recalls Her First Time Meeting Taylor Swift

See Ryan Reynolds React to Shania Twain's People's Choice Awards Nod

See Candid Pics of Lizzo and More at the 2022 People's Choice Awards

24-Hour Flash Deal: Save $250 on a KitchenAid Stand Mixer

Declutter Your Life With These Must-Have Organizing Products

I Did 317 Amazon Orders This Year: Here Are the 37 Products You Need