Taylor Swift Superfan Nikki Glaser Recalls Her First Meeting With the “Normal” Singer

Nikki Glaser is still feeling the afterglow of meeting Taylor Swift.

The comedian recently recalled her first time meeting the iconic singer and revealed why that was the moment she became a huge fan of hers.

"I met her once backstage at the Red tour in 2012 and I wasn't a die-hard Swiftie yet but that's when I was converted," she exclusively told E!'s Laverne Cox at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. "She was so normal backstage and I had just seen her do this gigantic thing and she was so nice and personable."

Nikki shared that she had such a great experience meeting Taylor, she doesn't necessarily feel the need to reunite with her idol anytime soon.

"I almost don't want to meet her again, it would just be too much for her to handle," she explained. "And she needs to save her energy, not calming me down. She needs to write songs and just live her life so I feel like I don't want to burden her with my fangirl."