Taylor Swift Superfan Nikki Glaser Recalls Her First Meeting With the “Normal” Singer

In an exclusive interview with E! News at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, Nikki Glaser revealed why meeting Taylor Swift made her a “die-hard Swiftie.”

Nikki Glaser is still feeling the afterglow of meeting Taylor Swift

The comedian recently recalled her first time meeting the iconic singer and revealed why that was the moment she became a huge fan of hers

"I met her once backstage at the Red tour in 2012 and I wasn't a die-hard Swiftie yet but that's when I was converted," she exclusively told E!'s Laverne Cox at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. "She was so normal backstage and I had just seen her do this gigantic thing and she was so nice and personable."

Nikki shared that she had such a great experience meeting Taylor, she doesn't necessarily feel the need to reunite with her idol anytime soon. 

"I almost don't want to meet her again, it would just be too much for her to handle," she explained. "And she needs to save her energy, not calming me down. She needs to write songs and just live her life so I feel like I don't want to burden her with my fangirl."

However, that doesn't mean Nikki didn't try to snag a ticket for the Grammy winner's upcoming The Eras Tour.

"I was like 'You know what, I'll have an agent or something hook me up,' and no one came through," she said. "I put up a sad Instagram post being like 'I didn't get tickets' and then my fans started dming me saying like, 'Hey, I got tickets. Do you want these $5000 for floor seats? and I go 'Sure, but do i go alone?'"

Luckily for Nikki, she quickly learned that her fans were more than down to have her as their plus one. And Nikki is just as excited about connecting with her fellow fans.  

Shutterstock, Getty Images

"So now I'm imploring my fans if you need someone to go with you to a Taylor Swift show—I will fly to that city, I will pay for a ticket and I will go with strangers," she said. "Because as a Swiftie I feel like I have more in common with a random Swiftie I've never met then I do with some of my best friends."

She added, "So, anyone out there who needs a person to go with them to a Taylor Swift concert, I'm your girl."

