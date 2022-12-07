Lizzo’s Bold Style Statement Was Good as Hell at 2022 People’s Choice Awards

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

"The trophy is nice, but my emotion is for these people who are on this stage with me, the stories that they shared, they're not that unique; they just don't get the platform," she said on stage. "Telling stories. Let's just tell more stories. When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me."

The Emmy winner added, "If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I'd be like, ‘You're gonna see that person but bitch, it's gonna have to be you.'"

