Kelly Clarkson and Daughter River Rose Win for Cutest Date Night at 2022 People's Choice Awards

Watch : Kelly Clarkson Gives Behind-the-Scenes Exclusive Tour of Daytime Show

Some people wait a lifetime, for an award like this.

During the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6, Kelly Clarkson learned she was the winner of Daytime Talk Show of 2022 thanks to The Kelly Clarkson Show. (See a complete list of winners here.)

When accepting her award at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., the American Idol winner shared how excited she was to be recognized by the people for her gabbing skills.

"This is really cool to get because this is where the people vote and I feel like for the last 20 years—well that is my whole career—has been people literally voting me in," Kelly joked. "This is very important to me because this is why I have an entire career because you all have been supporting me that long."

Kelly also gave a special message to her daughter River Rose, 8, and son Remington, 6, who she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.