Kelly Clarkson and Daughter River Rose Win for Cutest Date Night at 2022 People's Choice Awards

Some people wait a lifetime, for an award like this.
During the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6, Kelly Clarkson learned she was the winner of Daytime Talk Show of 2022 thanks to The Kelly Clarkson Show. (See a complete list of winners here.)
When accepting her award at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., the American Idol winner shared how excited she was to be recognized by the people for her gabbing skills.
"This is really cool to get because this is where the people vote and I feel like for the last 20 years—well that is my whole career—has been people literally voting me in," Kelly joked. "This is very important to me because this is why I have an entire career because you all have been supporting me that long."
Kelly also gave a special message to her daughter River Rose, 8, and son Remington, 6, who she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.
"I'm having a date night with my daughter," Kelly said after accepting her award from Ana Gasteyer and Niecy Nash. "And Remi, I know you are at home, you're not feeling well, but we love you. This is really cool to get."
Kelly's acceptance speech wouldn't be complete without expressing appreciation for the crew who makes her talk-show possible.
"NBC, thank you so much," she said. "You've been incredible. My whole team at the Kelly Clarkson Show, thank you so much for supporting us. We love our show and thank you so much. I'm going to go get ice cream with my baby girl."
Back on Nov. 7, E! News confirmed The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed through 2025. The series—which is distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios—has earned multiple Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Host since the show's premiere in 2019.
And while Kelly's talk show keeps her more than busy, the "Since You Been Gone" singer is also headed back to The Voice for season 23.
Kelly will join Blake Shelton (in his final season) and new coaches Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper for a special season filled with new musical talent.
