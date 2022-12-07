See Khloe Kardashian's Bombshell Blowout Look at 2022 People's Choice Awards

Watch : BEST Kardashian Moments at the People's Choice Awards

We love keeping up with this reality TV family's latest looks.

The Kardashian-Jenners cemented their status as red carpet royalty at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. Winning The Reality Show of 2022 for their Hulu series The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner showed off their unique styles with some of their most fashionable outfits to date at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Khloe looked stunning in an '80s-inspired outfit with a voluminous blowout hair 'do and a black off-the-shoulder ensemble. In fact, she almost missed her moment on stage to accept the prize because she was "trying to fix my hair." As Kris joked on stage, "Khloe was sitting next to me one second ago. Oh, here she comes!"

And it's no question where Kris' daughters get their sense of style from, as the matriarch sported a dark suit with ruffled neckline at the show. (See every star on the red carpet here).