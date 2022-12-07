Wells Adams Jokingly Reveals What Wife Sarah Hyland Is Like After "Couple Glasses of Wine"

Sarah Hyland is always up for an aca-good time—just ask her husband Wells Adams.

The Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin actress and the Bachelor Nation star enjoyed a date night at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6, walking down the red carpet together at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (See all the arrivals here.)

As always, the jovial couple, who tied the knot in August after more than four years of dating, had plenty of laughs as they spoke to Live From E! correspondent Laverne Cox. As Sarah shared her favorite memories from filming her new Peacock musical series, which also stars Adam Devine and Jameela Jamil, Wells couldn't help but to joke about his wife's real-life habit of breaking out into song.

"She thinks she is a pop star after a couple of glasses of wine," he quipped, prompting Sarah to respond, "That's true."

As for her go-to song choice? "Broadway," Sarah said. "Anything from all of them, including Disney princess songs."