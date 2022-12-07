Exclusive

2022 People’s Choice Awards: Niecy Nash Shares Why She’s “Loved Properly” by Wife Jessica Betts

Niecy Nash shared how she's become "different" since meeting wife Jessica Betts, who accompanied her at the 2022 People's Choice Awards red carpet.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Dec 07, 2022 2:17 AMTags
Red CarpetAwardsNBCCouplesPeople's Choice AwardsShowsCelebritiesNBCU

Never have we ever been more in awe of the love between Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts.

The Claws star gushed over her wife during the 2022 People's Choice Awards red carpet, which doubled as a date night for the married couple of two years. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

Niecy—donning a turquoise gown with long sleeves that draped off her shoulders—said she's become a "different" woman as a result of her relationship.

"I've been in love before but I'm loved comparably, meaning I am very satiated," Niecy exclusively told E! News Laverne Cox on Dec. 6. "All of my needs are met, and I'm accepted for everything that I am. And I think that's what really makes the difference."

In particular, Niecy noted that Jessica, who rocked a blue track suit at the event, loves every bit of her—the good and the bad.

photos
2022 People's Choice Awards Nominees: Celebs React

"We all have our flaws," Niecy shared. "Our mayhem and our foolishness, but this thing right here accepts me fully and I'm grateful for it."

Niecy, who will present an award during the night, also reflected on the love she poured into playing Glenda Cleveland in Ryan Murphy's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which recently earned her a Critics' Choice Awards nomination for best supporting actress in a limited series.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Cause of Death Revealed for Jack & Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison

2

Kate Middleton Goes Full Princess Mode in Sparking Gown & Royal Tiara

3

People's Choice Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

"I'm so grateful I got a chance to play Glenda," Niecy said. "I hope that wherever her spirit is resting, she finally feels heard. It's a blessing to be able to get her voice and her spirit into the world."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Cause of Death Revealed for Jack & Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison

2

Kate Middleton Goes Full Princess Mode in Sparking Gown & Royal Tiara

3

People's Choice Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

4

Emily in Paris's Lily Collins Wears Her Most Daring Dress Yet

5

See All the 2022 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet Fashion Looks

Latest News

See Khloe Kardashian's Bombshell Blowout Look at 2022 People's Choice

Selma Blair's People's Choice Awards Look Deserves Its Own Trophy

Shania Twain Is Gonna Getcha Good With People's Choice Performance

Selma Blair's 2022 People's Choice Awards Speech Made Us All Cry

Olivia Wilde Thanks Don't Worry Darling Family in Sweet Speech

Exclusive

Heather El Moussa Reveals if Her Baby Will Watch Selling Sunset

Exclusive

Why Ryan Reynolds Is Grateful for His Slow Rise to Fame