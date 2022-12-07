Watch Heidi Klum Yodel on Red Carpet at 2022 People's Choice Awards

Heidi Klum always brings the hauteness to the red carpet.

The supermodel arrived in style to the 2022 People's Choice Awards, held on Dec. 6, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. For the star-studded night, Heidi rocked a geometric green and white mini dress with statement white thigh-high boots from Making The Cut's Yannik Zamboni. (See all the fashionable arrivals here.)

However, Heidi showed off more than just her fashion on the red carpet. She also revealed her secret skills, telling E! News' Laverne Cox that if she were to go on America's Got Talent, "I would yodel and make meatballs at the same time."

She confirmed, "I do love to yodel."

When asked for a demo, she did not hold back on giving a live performance of her yodeling skills. Laverne noted that she's totally "obsessed" with the vocals.

Later in the evening, Heidi's America's Got Talent is up for The Competition Show of 2022, facing off against American Idol, The Bachelorette, Dancing with the Stars, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, The Masked Singer, RuPaul's Drag Race and The Voice.