Gabby Windey Coyly Addresses Dating Rumors With Dancing With the Stars Co-Star Vinny Guadagnino

Gabby Windey shore is keeping her options open.
The 31-year-old star hit the red carpet at 2022 People's Choice Awards, held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 6. While speaking to Laverne Cox on E!'s Live from the Red Carpet, alongside her Bachelorette co-star Rachel Recchia, Gabby addressed the speculation that things were heating up with Vinny Guadagnino off the ballroom floor after competing against each other on Dancing With the Stars.
"I think it's a possibility," she said of a romance between the two. "We'll have to wait and see."
Gabby and Vinny, 35, appeared together this past fall on season 31 of the ABC dance competition series. The former NFL cheerleader was partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy and finished in 2nd place., while the Jersey Shore alum was partnered with Koko Iwasaki and was eliminated during the eighth week.
So is there some GTL—aka gym, tan, laundry—in Gabby's future? When asked the question at the PCAs, the reality star cleverly quipped, "Gabby, tan and laundry?"
After Gabby publicly announced her split from ex-fiancé Erich Schwer last month, eagle-eyed fans noticed Vinny started leaving her flirty comments on Instagram—and she returned the favor. The pair raised eyebrows on Nov. 14 when Vinny referred to the Bachelor Nation star as his "baby mamma" in the comment section of an Instagram video she had posted ahead of the DWTS live show. Gabby wrote back, calling Vinny "my main man."
One week later, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star captioned a post, "If I'm a lot, go find less," to which Gabby commented back, "A lot of you is never enough."
The cheeky duo are set to spend a lot more time together as both are slated to hit the road with the Dancing With the Stars live tour, kicking off in January.
See all the stars at the People's Choice Awards here.