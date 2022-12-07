Olivia Wilde's Revenge Dress Moment at the 2022 People's Choice Awards Is a Must-See Look

Don't worry darling, Olivia Wilde just shut down the 2022 People's Choice Awards!

The Booksmart director made quite the entrance at the Dec. 6 awards show by having her own revenge dress moment, which comes nearly three weeks after she and Harry Styles broke up.

For the ceremony, Oliva sizzled in a completely see-through outfit by Christian Dior. (See all of the red carpet looks here.)

The lingerie look was plucked straight from the brand's 2023 ready-to-wear collection and featured a plunging neckline with a tiered voluminous skirt and all-over intricate lace detailing. She accessorized with a thick black belt with gold hardware, bold smudged eyeliner and effortless loose waves.

Olivia, whose Don't Worry Darling film is nominated for The Drama Movie of 2022 (read the full list of winners here), seemed to channel Princess Diana, who invented the revenge dress in 1994 after wearing a sexy LBD when estranged husband King Charles III (then a prince) admitted to having an affair.

This isn't the first red carpet appearance Olivia has made post-breakup. She brought the wow factor to the 2022 Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 19, just one day after E! News confirmed she and Harry had called it quits after two years together.

Wearing a black-and-white Erdem gown with a mesh overlay and opera-length gloves, she was most certainly the belle of the ball.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

On Nov. 18, E! News reported that the actress and "Watermelon Sugar" singer had decided to take a break. In addition, People revealed the two parted ways due to scheduling conflicts.

"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," a source to the magazine at the time. "It's a very amicable decision."

From the looks of Olivia's daring fashion moment at the People's Choice Awards, it's safe to say she's moving on.

