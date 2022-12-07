Ellen Pompeo Promises Fans Won't Have to Wait Long For Meredith to Return to Grey's Anatomy

Ellen Pompeo is not scrubbing out of Grey's Anatomy for good.

Despite announcing that she will make her final appearance as a full-time cast member when the medical drama returns in February, Pompeo told E! News' Laverne Cox on the red carpet of the 2022 People's Choice Awards that fans won't have to wait too long to see her again.

"I think I am really just in the finale this year," Ellen revealed to Laverne. "I think we've aired six episodes or seven episodes, possibly. Maybe after the winter hiatus, I am in one more, maybe, and then the finale, actually."

For all of this year's 2022 PCAs red carpet looks, click here.

After the show's fall finale on Nov. 10, ABC revealed a look at Ellen's final episodes.

In the sneak peek, Meredith announces she'll be leaving for a job opportunity in Boston to work on a cure for Alzheimer's, the same disease she watched her mother Ellis (Kate Burton) suffer from in the early seasons of Grey's.