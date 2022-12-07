See the RHOBH Cast Stun at the 2022 People's Choice Awards in Stylish Looks

Attention, Bravoholics: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is taking over the 2022 People's Choice Awards.

On Dec. 6, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Kathy Hilton, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley reunited for a fashionable night out to attend the pop culture event of the year following a drama-filled season 12.

Kyle looked chic in a strapless little black dress with feather details and coordinated with Sutton, Lisa and Dorit, who all donned floor-length black gowns—Lisa's featuring a particularly sexy low-cut design (see all the celebs on the PCAs red carpet here). Meanwhile, Crystal opted for a sparkling, sequined light pink look, keeping it colorful with Kathy, who rocked a bold purple caped dress.

Perhaps the edgiest cast ensemble of the night, Erika turned heads in a skin-tight black and white dress printed with a female nude body.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is nominated at this year's ceremony for The Reality Show of 2022 while both Kyle and Garcelle Beauvais are up for The Reality TV Star of 2022.

Tonight's PCAs appearance marks the first time the cast has appeared publicly together since the shocking RHOBH reunion concluded in October. During the three-part special, Lisa and Kathy went to war discussing the aftermath of Kathy's Aspen meltdown, during which she allegedly trashed-talked the whole cast, including her sister Kyle.