Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Turn Heads at 2022 Ripple of Hope Award Gala

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for a royally significant evening.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were honored at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award on Dec. 6 for the social impact efforts enacted through their non-profit Archewell Foundation. The couple were recognized alongside late NBA legend Bill Russell, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other leaders.

For the ceremony, Prince Harry donned a sleek black tuxedo with a white button shirt. The Suits alum stunned in a white Louis Vuitton gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline reminiscent of her 2018 wedding dress. The pair were photographed arriving in the Big Apple ahead of the gala.

Harry and Meghan were named Ripple of Hope Award recipients on Oct. 11—joining the likes of previous laureates such as Barack Obama, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Colin Kaepernick and more—for being "exemplary leaders," according to a press release.