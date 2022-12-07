You’ll Flip Over Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa's Glam Date Night at the 2022 People's Choice Awards

Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa are in the market for a romantic red carpet date night.
The couple arrived at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6 in glamorous attires. Tarek sported a navy blue blazer with black satin details. And as for Heather, the Selling Sunset star donned a sheer, mesh gown adorned with crystals by David Koma. Heather's totally see-through dress was paired with black undergarments that put her baby bump on full display. (See all the red carpet looks here and find out all the People's Choice Awards winners here.)
It's a rather exciting night for the pair, as Selling Sunset is up for The Reality Show of 2022 Award, meaning that Heather and Tarek might just be bringing home a new trophy. While Heather has been a cast member on the reality series since season one, Tarek joined her on the show starting in season four. And in the latest fifth season of Selling Sunset, Tarek and Heather's wedding day was captured for the cameras.
But having a PCA nomination isn't the only exciting milestone in the couple's lives. Heather and Tarek, who have been open about their fertility journey since marrying in October 2021, are expecting their first child together.
The duo first shared the pregnancy news in July, going on to reveal that they're expecting a baby boy during a family celebration later that month. Of course, Tarek's daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7—who he share with ex-wife Christina Haack—were there for the sex reveal party, and it's clear the two siblings cannot wait to welcome their little brother with open arms.
"The most fun part of it all is how sweet and supportive Tay and Bray have been," Heather wrote in a July 15 Instagram post. "They are having so much fun coming up with names. Bray comes up to me every day we have the kids and says ‘how big is your baby today' and he'll put his ear to my belly and say ‘I can hear the baby.' It's so cute."