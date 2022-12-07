See What New Style Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Unveiled at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards

Chrishell Stause, who is nominated for Reality Star of the Year, slayed on the red carpet at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif. See her glam look below.

Chrishell Stause brought serious glamour to the 2022 People's Choice Awards.

The Selling Sunset star, 41, slayed in a sheer gold Laquan Smith gown—expertly working one of this season's hottest trends into her look—as she walked the red carpet at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 6.

"We went with the classic and elegant glam look to match her sheer sparkly high neck Laquan Smith gown," Chrishell's hairstylist Bradley Leake told E! News. "I used the Hidden Crown Hair Messy Bun in a light caramel honey blonde to create this sexy and flirty 2000's inspired hairstyle."

It's been a year since Chrishell fooled us all at the 2021 People's Choice Awards by debuting long, brunette locks that turned out to be a stunning wig. The reality relator also debuted a new style in 2021, walking the red carpet with newly cut bangs framing her face. 

This time she walked the red carpet without her partner, Australian musician G Flip, who she's been dating since May 2022. Chrishell was previously dating Oppenheim Group honcho Jason Oppenheim until December 2021.)

This year, Chrishell is nominated for The Reality TV Show Star of the Year Award alongside Garcelle Beauvais, Kandi Burress, Khloé KardashianKenya Moore, Kim Kardashian, Kyle Richards and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino.

Selling Sunset is also nominated for The Reality TV Show of 2022.

Trending Stories

1

Kate Middleton Goes Full Princess Mode in Sparking Gown & Royal Tiara

2

Cause of Death Revealed for Jack & Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison

3

Emily in Paris's Lily Collins Wears Her Most Daring Dress Yet

And Chrishell is already dishing up some of the tea on the upcoming sixth season of Selling Sunset—especially when it comes to one new cast member. 

"The thirst for camera time on season 6 is REAL. Wow. That was insanity," Chrishell wrote in her Instagram Stories on Aug. 31. "But also SO transparent. Get your 15mins girl but leave my business out of it (clown emoji)."

See Chrishell and more stars attend the 2022 People's Choice Awards here.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

