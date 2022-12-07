Shania Twain Proves She’s Still the One to Capture Hearts on the 2022 People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet

Shania Twain does impress us much!
Shania shared her advice for other artists during an exclusive red carpet interview with E! News at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6.
"Walk your own path and never be intimidated," she told E! News' Laverne Cox. "Stay strong through intimidation. I think it's this business definitely has plenty of it. And life in general has plenty of intimidation."
Shania will embrace that strength and perform a medley of songs later in the show, saying "it's a real kick ass medley, rockin' and fun and glamorous."
For the red carpet, the singer recreated her iconic leopard ensemble from her "That Don't Impress Me Much" music video, also stepping out in pink hair.
This evening, which is being hosted by Kenan Thompson at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., marks a new milestone for the highly decorated artist, as she is set to receive The Music Icon Award during the ceremony. (Find out all the People's Choice Awards winners here and see all the red carpet looks here.)
"I'm honored to be here and to be recognized, and it's just lovely," Shania told Laverne. "It's fun and exciting to be getting on the stage and kicking some butt up there."
Shania's Icon accolade only seems right, as her career has pushed bounds, blazed trails and turned heads for four decades. As for what the "Thank You Baby" singer thinks of her new, fan-voted award, which was announced by NBC and E! Nov. 16, she shared at the time she feels "incredibly honored."
"I have some of the greatest fans in the world,” Shania said. “They have supported me since the early days, and it's their love and passion that keeps me going. I'm thrilled to go back on tour and bring my new music and fan favorites to them, and what better way to start than at the People's Choice Awards!"
And yes, you read that right. Not only does Shania have new music up her sleeve, but the “Ka-Ching” singer will also be performing her new song "Waking Up Dreaming" (which is off her upcoming album, Queen of Me) at the 2022 PCAs ceremony.
Of course, this isn't the first time Shania has stepped out at the PCAs.
Back in 2000, she was awarded the People's Choice Award for Favorite Female Artist and, in 2005, she scored the Favorite Country Female Singer title.
Now, Shania has a new, iconic PCAs trophy to add to her collection.
The 2022 People's Choice Awards air at 9 p.m. on NBC and E!.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)