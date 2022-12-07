Shania Twain’s Recreated Leopard Look With Pink Hair Impresses Much at 2022 People’s Choice Awards

Let's go, girls, Shania Twain has arrived at the 2022 People's Choice Awards red carpet.
The "I'm Gonna Getcha Good" singer unveiled a beauty transformation by showing off her new pink hairstyle. She also wore a custom made dress by Rodarte showcasing all of the elements of major moments in her career, along with a leopard headpiece, for the event, which is airing on NBC at 6 p.m. PT.
The country superstar is also set to receive The Music Icon Award—in honor of her four-decade career and impact on the music industry—during the Dec. 6 ceremony. The 57-year-old will also take the stage to perform a medley of her biggest hits including her newly released song "Waking Up Dreaming" which will be featured on her forthcoming sixth album Queen of Me, which debuts Feb. 3, 2023.
And Shania's got a way, as tonight marks the five-time Grammy-winner's return to the People's Choice Awards stage for the first time since her 2005 win for Favorite Country Female Singer.
Shania shared her excitement in being honored during the ceremony in a statement to E! News and thanked her fans for their support throughout the years.
"I'm so incredibly honored to be named Music Icon," she said. "I have some of the greatest fans in the world. They have supported me since the early days, and it's their love and passion that keeps me going."
Shania continued, "I'm thrilled to go back on tour and bring my new music and fan favorites to them, and what better way to start than at the People's Choice Awards!"
Fans have recently gotten a glimpse into the musician's career and personal life during the documentary Not Just a Girl which was released in July. In the Netflix doc, the singer reflected on being dubbed the "Queen of Country Pop" while raising her son Eja Lange, 20, whom she shares with ex-husband Robert "Mutt" Lange.
"I never wanted to be a mother that was absent and distracted by career," Shania said in the doc. "Career could never come first over my child."
However, when the opportunity to record her fourth album came a year after she gave birth, Shania found time in between her son's sleep schedule at night.
"I would go into the studio and do vocals," she recalled. "I'd have about four hours once he was sleeping."
And a year before the documentary, the "Any Man of Mine" artist kicked off her second residency in Las Vegas called Let's Go!, which ended up selling out and running until Sept. 2022.