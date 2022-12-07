People's Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Power to the people!

After much anticipation, the 2022 People's Choice Awards are finally here and the stars are ready to celebrate another unforgettable year.

Hosted by Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson, the live award show will honor Ryan Reynolds with The People's Icon Award while Lizzo will receive The People's Champion Award.

As for Shania Twain, she will be celebrated with The 2022 Music Icon Award before hitting the PCAs stage to perform a medley of her biggest hits, including her new song "Waking Up Dreaming" off her upcoming 2023 album Queen of Me. 

While some awards have already been announced, there are still plenty of categories that will be revealed in real time live. And with thousands upon thousands of votes cast, it's anyone's guess who could walk away with a special trophy inside the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. 

Before any award is handed out, however, the stars are arriving on the red carpet with must-see fashion.

photos
Best Dressed Ever at the People's Choice Awards

Keep scrolling to see what your favorite celebrity is wearing to the 2022 People's Choice Awards. And make sure to watch the show Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Shania Twain

   

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)

Chrishell Stause

    

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Emma Hernan

    

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kenan Thompson

   

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Kel Mitchell

    

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Laverne Cox

In Collina Strada, Styled by Christina Joy Pacelli

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Karamo Brown

    

Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Flavia Laos

    

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Nicholas Gonzalez

   

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Mari Copeny

    

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Maryse Mizanin

   

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Sri Ramesh

    

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Chris Olsen

   

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Josh Richards

    

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Nick Viall & Natalie Joy

   

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Erin Lim Rhodes

In Jacquemus

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Nahuane Drummond

In Syndical Chamber

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Zanna Roberts Rassi

In Valentino

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Naz Perez

    

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Emily Uribe

     

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Amr Maskoun

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Ahmad Aburob

   

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Noah Thompson

    

 

