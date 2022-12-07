Bet Chris Olsen’s Red Carpet Arrival Made You Look at 2022 People’s Choice Awards

Watch : TikTok Star Chris Olsen Shares His Coming Out Journey

Chris Olsen makes it look easy.

The TikToker slayed his look on the red carpet for the 2022 People's Choice Awards Dec. 6 keeping it clean in a pair of white dress slacks and matching jacket with a white t-shirt and white sneakers.

And when he's not hitting up Hollywood's hottest award shows, Olsen is entertaining his 8.2 million TikTok followers, showcasing family members and famous pals such as singer Meghan Trainor, JoJo Siwa and Ashley Tisdale. However, the 24-year-old also has another kind of mission with his videos—one that will allow others to follow in his footsteps and be out and proud as their authentic selves.

"My identity will already be something that can be of controversy, depending on who the audience is," Olsen told E! News Oct. 11. "So one of my passive-active missions in having this platform is to try to break that down and bring normalcy to this identity."