Call Her Daddy Host Alex Cooper Shares Why Hailey Bieber Picked Her Podcast to Tell All

E!: Why do you feel like she chose Call Her Daddy to finally speak on the speculation and the rumors about her life and marriage?

AC: We did not know each other. I'm not, like, texting Hailey. It was a moment where I think she said to me, "I know I met you once, but I trust you and I really respect your platform and how you handle interviews respectfully." When anyone is opening up, I think they want to be in a space where they know it's going to be held with respect and care, and not feel pushed to go in certain places that they may not want to go. So I will always be grateful to Hailey for trusting me with that.

E!: Is there a rule to coming on your podcast with regards to what you're allowed to ask or how far you're allowed to take things?

AC: Call Her Daddy has this reputation now where I don't really need to say much. I think when people know they're coming on, there's an expectation that you'll open up and you're going to go there. What I always articulate to people is that, my goal is never to trick someone or trip them up or have them feel like I'm out to get a headline. There's always going to be a headline, but it is just a genuine conversation I'm trying to have to humanize someone. I think that's why podcasting is incredible, because we get to see more of the 360 POV of someone's life, rather than a picture on Instagram—or just a headline.