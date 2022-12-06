Exclusive

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Reveals Margot Robbie’s Pirates Movie Might Happen After All

Margot Robbie's Pirates of the Caribbean movie may not be as dead as she thinks it is. Keep reading to find out what producer Jerry Bruckheimer told E! News about her female-centric sequel.

Margot Robbie may get her pirate's life after all.

In November, the Suicide Squad star told Vanity Fair that she believed her Pirates of the Caribbean movie appeared to be dead in the water. But now, producer Jerry Bruckheimer is saying not so fast. 

"We were developing two Pirates," Bruckheimer exclusively told E! News. "Margot Robbie's will get made but not before the another one gets made. We're developing two stories."

The Top Gun: Maverick producer also revealed to The Wrap that the first new Pirates movie will be more of an ensemble film.

Bruckheimer's update comes a few weeks after Robbie expressed disappointment that the studio didn't seem interested in her movie

"We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago," she explained to Vanity Fair on Nov. 14, "to have more of a female-led—not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story—which we thought would've been really cool, but I guess they don't want to do it."

Back in 2018, the Hollywood Reporter revealed that Disney and Bruckheimer were exploring ways to reboot the successful and popular franchise and brought on Deadpool screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick to give the series new life. Those writers left the project the following year. 

Robbie began developing her female-driven Pirates with Birds of Prey writer Christina Hudson in May 2020.

And while Bruckheimer's update is good news for Robbie's fate with the Pirates franchise, Johnny Depp and his iconic character Captain Jack Sparrow may be sailing off into the sunset. 

Depp has appeared in all five of the Pirates movies to date. However, when asked if he would continue to be part of the more than billion-dollar grossing franchise in May, Bruckheimer told The Sunday Times, "Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided."

-Reporting by Alyssa Ray

 

