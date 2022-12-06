Pantone's Color of the Year Will Inspire You to Be Bold in 2023

Forget Barbiecore pink, because next year is all about red.
After much anticipation, Pantone recently announced the color of the year for 2023: Viva Magenta.
"An unconventional shade for an unconventional time," the brand said in a Dec. 1 statement on Instagram. "Vibrating with vim and vigor, a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family demonstrating a new signal of strength."
The electrifying hue, a sort of big sister to the popular Barbie pink trend, is all about embracing one's boldness in the New Year.
"Viva Magenta writes a new narrative," The Pantone Institute shared. "Brave and fearless, a pulsating color whose exuberance promotes optimism and joy. Powerful and empowering, it is an animated red that encourages experimentation and self-expression without restraint."
Magenta was also chosen for its hybrid-like qualities since it blends the old with the new. After all, it not only has historical value but is a window into the future.
Executive director of the institute, Leatrice Eiseman, told TIME in a Dec. 1 interview how magenta is indicative of nature, noting its roots in cochineal dyes, which are derived from insects and have been used since ancient Egypt for fabric, paper and cosmetics.
On the other hand, Eiseman pointed out that the vibrant shade has continued to influence technology.
"We're hoping that the symbolism in this color will create a dynamic world that encourages experimentation," Eiseman told the magazine. "One that leverages the virtual within the physical realm and emboldens our spirit to explore groundbreaking possibilities."
All in all, magenta is a shade that will always make a statement.
"There's no way you're going to walk into a room if you're wearing this color and not have attention go to you," Eiseman shared. "It's audacious. It's witty and inclusive—it welcomes anyone and everyone with the same rebellious spirit."