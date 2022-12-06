Pantone's Color of the Year Will Inspire You to Be Bold in 2023

Watch : Celebrity Beauty Brands: Rihanna, Selena Gomez & More

Forget Barbiecore pink, because next year is all about red.

After much anticipation, Pantone recently announced the color of the year for 2023: Viva Magenta.

"An unconventional shade for an unconventional time," the brand said in a Dec. 1 statement on Instagram. "Vibrating with vim and vigor, a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family demonstrating a new signal of strength."

The electrifying hue, a sort of big sister to the popular Barbie pink trend, is all about embracing one's boldness in the New Year.

"Viva Magenta writes a new narrative," The Pantone Institute shared. "Brave and fearless, a pulsating color whose exuberance promotes optimism and joy. Powerful and empowering, it is an animated red that encourages experimentation and self-expression without restraint."

Magenta was also chosen for its hybrid-like qualities since it blends the old with the new. After all, it not only has historical value but is a window into the future.