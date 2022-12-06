New You Season 4 Pics Introduce Joe's New Frenemies and Latest Obsession

Get a peek at what's to come for You season four in these first look photos of Penn Badgley and the cast released by Netflix Dec. 6.

New name, new country, same bulls--t.

You's Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) has once again found himself among an elite social circle, despite his disdain for the uber rich. But rather than rub elbows with New York's elite as Joe or Los Angeles' new money as Will, the problematic protagonist is infiltrating London's aristocratic society. Why? We're guessing a woman is somehow involved.

Case in point: In new season four images released by Netflix Dec. 6, Joe, now going by the alter ego Professor Jonathan Moore, is seen getting close to the icy Kate (Charlotte Ritchie).

You may be asking yourself, "But what about Marienne, Joe's season three obsession?" Well, photos taken in March of the You set indicated that Joe does run into Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), only for her to run away from him.

And if we know anything about our boy Joe, it's that he hates to be rejected. Fingers crossed that Marienne ends up with a better fate than Beck (Elizabeth Lail), Candace (Ambyr Childers) and Love (Victoria Pedretti).

For a closer look at Joe's new circle—played by Lukas Gage, Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman, Ed Speleers among others—keep reading:

Netflix
Back on His Bulls--t

What are you doing with that chord, Joe (Penn Badgley)?

Netflix
Professor Jonathan Moore

For season four, Joe takes on a new alter ego: Professor Jonathan Moore.

Netflix
Moving On

Joe appears to be moving on from Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) with Kate (Charlotte Ritchie).

Netflix
Posh People

A closer look at Joe's new friends, Lady Phoebe (Tilly Keeper) and Kate.

Netflix
Meet Adam

The White LotusLukas Gage is playing Adam on season four.

Netflix
Introducing Blessing

You season four introduces Ozioma Whenu as Blessing.

Netflix
A New Friend for Joe

Ed Speleers joins the cast as Rhys.

Netflix
Nice to Meet You, Nadia

Amy-Leigh Hickman plays Nadia in season four of You.

You season four part one premieres Feb. 9 on Netflix. Part two arrives a month later on March 9.

