Kirstie Alley’s Ex-Husband Parker Stevenson Pays Tribute After Her Death

Kirstie Alley’s ex Parker Stevenson—who was married to her for 15 years before splitting in 1997—shared a message following the actress' death, saying he was "grateful" for their years together.

By Ashley Joy Parker Dec 06, 2022 10:16 PMTags
TributeCouplesKirstie AlleyCelebritiesCancer

Look who's showing love.

Following news of Kirstie Alley's death, Parker Stevenson paid tribute to his ex-wife, who he was married to for 15 years.

"Dear Kirstie, I am so grateful for our years together," the actor—who shares kids True, 30, and Lillie, 27—wrote on Instagram Dec. 6, "and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have. "You will be missed. With love, Parker."

Along with the message, the actor shared a throwback pic of the former couple attending the premiere of the movie Shoot to Kill in 1988.

Their children were the ones to announce the devastating news that their mom had died at the age of 71. Her rep later shared that Kirstie was battling colon cancer.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead," her kids shared on social media. "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

photos
Kirstie Alley's Best Roles

Several of Kirstie's co-stars from over the years reflected on their memories of the Emmy winner, including Cheers star Ted Danson, who said the star had a "heart of gold."

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

"I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do. I watched an old episode of Cheers," he said in a statement to E! News. "It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes. Kirstie was truly brilliant in it. Her ability to play a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown was both moving and hysterically funny."

The actor continued, "She made me laugh 30 years ago when she shot that scene, and she made me laugh today just as hard. As I got off the plane, I heard that Kirstie had died. I am so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh. I send my love to her children. I will miss her." 

For his part, John Travolta looked back on their longstanding friendship. "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," her Look Who's Talking co-star said. "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again." (Read more touching tributes here.)

Trending Stories

1

Cause of Death Revealed for Jack & Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison

2
Breaking

Kirstie Alley Dead at 71

3

Kirstie Alley’s Ex Parker Stevenson Pays Tribute After Her Death

4

Tom Brady Shares Encouraging Text He Got From Son Benjamin Before Game

5

Neal Bledsoe Exits Great American Family After Candace Cameron Remarks

Latest News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

You Season 4 Pics Introduce Joe's New Frenemies

Kirstie Alley’s Ex Parker Stevenson Pays Tribute After Her Death

Exclusive

Kate Walsh Teases "Great Triangle" in Emily in Paris Season 3

This Beauty Tool Seriously Reduces the Appearance of My Blemishes

We Can't Calm Down Over Selena Gomez's Vibrant Skittle Manicure

Exclusive

Mariah Carey Says Kids Moroccan & Monroe Inherited Her Musical Talents