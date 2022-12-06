Kirstie Alley’s Ex-Husband Parker Stevenson Pays Tribute After Her Death

Look who's showing love.

Following news of Kirstie Alley's death, Parker Stevenson paid tribute to his ex-wife, who he was married to for 15 years.

"Dear Kirstie, I am so grateful for our years together," the actor—who shares kids True, 30, and Lillie, 27—wrote on Instagram Dec. 6, "and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have. "You will be missed. With love, Parker."

Along with the message, the actor shared a throwback pic of the former couple attending the premiere of the movie Shoot to Kill in 1988.

Their children were the ones to announce the devastating news that their mom had died at the age of 71. Her rep later shared that Kirstie was battling colon cancer.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead," her kids shared on social media. "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."