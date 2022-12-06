Kate Walsh Teases "Great Triangle" in Emily in Paris Season 3

The City of Light might want to brace for a fight.
Kate Walsh, who plays Emily's (Lily Collins) American boss Madeline Wheeler on Netflix's Emily in Paris, exclusively teased to E! News that the show's highly-anticipated third season, which drops Dec. 21 on the streamer, will more than satiate its dedicated fan base.
"They should be excited because it's the best season yet," Walsh said. "It's more fabulous, more gorgeous locations. It really felt like Paris, and France in general, really just opened their doors to us. They were like, ‘What do you need? We'll give it.'"
What the city gave, apparently, is a playground for continued drama for Emily—who struggles to choose between working for Madeline and Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), the titular character's Parisian boss.
"The first three episodes are bananas," Walsh revealed. "There's a great triangle you'll see between Philippine's character Sylvie, Emily and Madeline, my character, that's just great."
At the end of season two, Sylvie asked Emily to leave Savoir join her new marketing firm—setting the scene for season three.
Suffice to say, onlookers might want to be on high alert for any thrown baguettes.
Season three won't be all drama for Madeline, as Walsh said "they wrote very funny stuff for me to do," but she also teased the arrival "really funny" new characters.
In October, Netflix announced Paul Forman and Melia Kreiling were joining the cast as Prince Nicolas de Leon and Greek artist Sofia Sideris, respectively.
What's Paris without a little extra royalty and culture?
With all of the twists and turns ahead, Walsh assured that fans are going to enjoy the ride—and she gives most of the credit to Emily in Paris' creator.
"It's just extraordinarily joyful," she said. "Darren Star writes these great shows. Paris is like another character in the show. It's like everybody's fantasy. It's so delightful. You're going to love it."
The third season of Emily in Paris premieres Dec. 21 on Netflix.