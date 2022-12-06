Mariah Carey Says “Creative Geniuses” Monroe and Moroccan Inherited Her Musical Talents

Watch : Mariah Carey Opens Up About Bonding With Meghan Markle

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to Mariah Carey's two kids.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the legendary singer discussed how her children, 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe— whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon—seem to have the same musical bone as her.

"Rocky is a technical genius," Mariah told E! at the Moët & Chandon Holiday Celebration on Dec. 5. "He could do anything he wanted, and I will support him."

She added, "He and Roe are both such creative geniuses! Honestly their tone when they sing is so beautiful, and I'm so thankful that they inherited that from me."

Gushing about how she loves her kids "to tears" Mariah shared her excitement for what the future has in store for the twins, saying, "I can't wait to see what and who they grow up to be!"