The Best Balletcore Finds To Dress the Trend Into Winter

Ballet certainly isn't only about the tutus or pointe shoes, but fashion does coincide with the art form. Whether you're a pro dancer or would rather watch the dances from a crowd, the balletcore aesthetic is admired by so many for its daintiness and versatility. We can't be the only ones who wanted to be a beautiful ballerina when we were younger, so we seriously can't get enough of the look!

If you need some help pulling off the trend for the winter, look no further. You can stay cozy while rocking one of the chicest fashion trends of 2022. This guide to the most elegant pieces will help you achieve the balletcore aesthetic effortlessly.

Knit Wrap-Front Cardigan

This knit cardigan comes in so many different colors and is inspired by the look of a ballet wrap top, and it can be paired with a bodysuit, mini skirt, sheer leggings and boots or ballet flats for a balletcore-inspired outfit. The cardigan is such a chic, versatile piece that can be worn all throughout winter.

$25
H&M

MORE TO COME Jasmine Wrap Skirt

You can't achieve the balletcore aesthetic without a wrap skirt! This silk skirt comes in blush and teal, and is perfect for an evening out. Pair it with a chic sweater or bodysuit, an oversized coat and sheer tights and boots for a cute winter look.

$50
Revolve

The Italian Leather Day Ballet Flat

For a reasonably priced ballet flat option, these Everlane Day Ballet Flats are currently on sale for $105 and come in so many cute colors. Pair them with sheer rights, a mini skirt and chunky knit sweater for a cute ballet-inspired vibe.

$140
$105
Everlane

Women's Fall Winter Slouch Knit Socks

Slouch knit socks are super versatile and wearable for the colder weather, and they are a more wearable approach to the trademark balletcore legwarmer look. Snag this set of four slouch socks for $23 from Amazon and pair it with your flats, sheer tights and more.

$23
Amazon

Sweetheart Style Black Polka Dot Bustier Midi Dress

Tulle is an effortlessly elegant fabric that totally embodies the balletcore aesthetic. This tulle midi dress comes in both black and burgundy, either of which would look stunning with a pair of kitten heels for your upcoming holiday parties.

$84
Lulus

Leonie Ballet Ballet Flat

These ballet flats from Loeffler Randall are pretty in pink, and a pretty good dupe for the Miu Miu ballerina flats that are the talk of social media. Pair with legwarmers or sheer tights, a dress and an oversized coat for a balletcore inspired winter look.

$250
Loeffler Randall

Silky Satin Hair Barrettes Clip

The balletcore aesthetic really is all about the details, from legwarmers and slouchy socks to hair accessories, like these silky satin hair bow clips. You can achieve so many effortless and cute hairstyles with these clip-in bows, without having to be a hairstyling expert.

$8
Amazon

Bubish Ava Knit Bolero Pullover

A shrug jacket is also usually part of a dancer's wardrobe, and if you want an elevated take on the look, check out this bolero pullover from Revolve. It comes in black and cream, with a gold-tone chain-link detail. Pair it with tank tops, skirts or a pair of jeans for a trendy balletcore look.

$150
$96
Revolve

Never Tied Down White Lace-Up Long Sleeve Bodysuit

A more structural take on a leotard, this lace-up long sleeve bodysuit is such a chic and trendy piece that can be worn with jeans, slip skirts and more. Accessorize with some cute ballet flats for a balletcore-inspired vibe.

$38
Lulus

Kayhoma Extra Soft Over the Knee High Leg Warmer

These knee high legwarmers are a cozy and cute trend to incorporate into your winter wardrobe, and they're also a balletcore aesthetic essential. Pair them with ballet flats, boots, sneakers and more.

$25
Amazon

Women Sheer Warm Pantyhose Fake Translucent Fleece Winter Tights

Here are the perfect $18 fleece tights to pair with your pretty ballet-inspired skirts and keep you warm this winter. 

$18
Amazon

MANGOPOP Women's Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Tops Bodysuit Jumpsuit

We love this bodysuit for layering or to wear on its own. Pair this with a pretty skirt and tights or light-wash jeans and you'll look like a ballerina between classes. The best part? It starts at just $13.

$13
Amazon

Cropped Escalate Wrap Top

You'll look pretty in ballerina pink with this top. It's long-sleeve and a wrap top, so it's a perfect balletcore style for winter.

$68
Alo Yoga

John Galt White Izzy Maxi Skirt

This skirt was made to twirl in. You'll look extra chic when you pair this long skirt with a turtleneck bodysuit or wrap sweater this winter.

$32
Pacsun

Women's Scrunch Sock

Keep your feet warm in these ballerina-pink slouchy socks to wear with your ballet flats or chunky sneakers this winter.

$20
Alo Yoga

