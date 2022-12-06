The Best Balletcore Finds To Dress the Trend Into Winter

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Ballet certainly isn't only about the tutus or pointe shoes, but fashion does coincide with the art form. Whether you're a pro dancer or would rather watch the dances from a crowd, the balletcore aesthetic is admired by so many for its daintiness and versatility. We can't be the only ones who wanted to be a beautiful ballerina when we were younger, so we seriously can't get enough of the look!
If you need some help pulling off the trend for the winter, look no further. You can stay cozy while rocking one of the chicest fashion trends of 2022. This guide to the most elegant pieces will help you achieve the balletcore aesthetic effortlessly.
Knit Wrap-Front Cardigan
This knit cardigan comes in so many different colors and is inspired by the look of a ballet wrap top, and it can be paired with a bodysuit, mini skirt, sheer leggings and boots or ballet flats for a balletcore-inspired outfit. The cardigan is such a chic, versatile piece that can be worn all throughout winter.
MORE TO COME Jasmine Wrap Skirt
You can't achieve the balletcore aesthetic without a wrap skirt! This silk skirt comes in blush and teal, and is perfect for an evening out. Pair it with a chic sweater or bodysuit, an oversized coat and sheer tights and boots for a cute winter look.
The Italian Leather Day Ballet Flat
For a reasonably priced ballet flat option, these Everlane Day Ballet Flats are currently on sale for $105 and come in so many cute colors. Pair them with sheer rights, a mini skirt and chunky knit sweater for a cute ballet-inspired vibe.
Women's Fall Winter Slouch Knit Socks
Slouch knit socks are super versatile and wearable for the colder weather, and they are a more wearable approach to the trademark balletcore legwarmer look. Snag this set of four slouch socks for $23 from Amazon and pair it with your flats, sheer tights and more.
Sweetheart Style Black Polka Dot Bustier Midi Dress
Tulle is an effortlessly elegant fabric that totally embodies the balletcore aesthetic. This tulle midi dress comes in both black and burgundy, either of which would look stunning with a pair of kitten heels for your upcoming holiday parties.
Leonie Ballet Ballet Flat
These ballet flats from Loeffler Randall are pretty in pink, and a pretty good dupe for the Miu Miu ballerina flats that are the talk of social media. Pair with legwarmers or sheer tights, a dress and an oversized coat for a balletcore inspired winter look.
Silky Satin Hair Barrettes Clip
The balletcore aesthetic really is all about the details, from legwarmers and slouchy socks to hair accessories, like these silky satin hair bow clips. You can achieve so many effortless and cute hairstyles with these clip-in bows, without having to be a hairstyling expert.
Bubish Ava Knit Bolero Pullover
A shrug jacket is also usually part of a dancer's wardrobe, and if you want an elevated take on the look, check out this bolero pullover from Revolve. It comes in black and cream, with a gold-tone chain-link detail. Pair it with tank tops, skirts or a pair of jeans for a trendy balletcore look.
Never Tied Down White Lace-Up Long Sleeve Bodysuit
A more structural take on a leotard, this lace-up long sleeve bodysuit is such a chic and trendy piece that can be worn with jeans, slip skirts and more. Accessorize with some cute ballet flats for a balletcore-inspired vibe.
Kayhoma Extra Soft Over the Knee High Leg Warmer
These knee high legwarmers are a cozy and cute trend to incorporate into your winter wardrobe, and they're also a balletcore aesthetic essential. Pair them with ballet flats, boots, sneakers and more.
Women Sheer Warm Pantyhose Fake Translucent Fleece Winter Tights
Here are the perfect $18 fleece tights to pair with your pretty ballet-inspired skirts and keep you warm this winter.
MANGOPOP Women's Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Tops Bodysuit Jumpsuit
We love this bodysuit for layering or to wear on its own. Pair this with a pretty skirt and tights or light-wash jeans and you'll look like a ballerina between classes. The best part? It starts at just $13.
John Galt White Izzy Maxi Skirt
This skirt was made to twirl in. You'll look extra chic when you pair this long skirt with a turtleneck bodysuit or wrap sweater this winter.
Women's Scrunch Sock
Keep your feet warm in these ballerina-pink slouchy socks to wear with your ballet flats or chunky sneakers this winter.