Cristiano Ronaldo Dropped From Portugal's Starting Lineup for World Cup Game Against Switzerland

Cristiano Ronaldo did not start in Portugal's World Cup game against Switzerland on Dec. 6 after being replaced by teammate Goncalo Ramos.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been benched—temporarily, at least.

The soccer star was dropped from Portugal's starting lineup on Dec. 6 ahead of their World Cup game against Switzerland. Instead, Ronaldo, 37, was replaced on the lineup by teammate Goncalo Ramos, who scored during the first half of the game.

FOX—who is airing the World Cup—reported during its broadcast that Portugal coach Fernando Santos called the decision a "tactical" one and not a "disciplinary" move.

This lineup change comes just days after Ronaldo seemingly disapproved of being substituted out of his team's match against South Korea on Dec. 2, appearing to say that Santos was in a "rush" to get him out.

Ronaldo's frustration was later addressed by Coach Santos. "I didn't hear anything. I was too far, and this is why I only saw him arguing with a South Korean player, and nothing else," Santos—referring to Ronaldo's exchange with player Cho Gue-Sung—told reporters, via ESPN. "Have I already watched the footage? Yes. I didn't like it. Didn't like it at all."

"From there, it's things you sort out internally," he continued. "It was sorted out this way, and now we think about the game tomorrow. Everyone is focused on the game."

Ronaldo has yet to publicly address his removal from Portugal's starting lineup. 

This decision puts Ronaldo back in the headlines two weeks after he officially left his Premier League team, Manchester United. Following Ronaldo's controversial interview with Piers Morganduring which he claimed he was being forced out of the team—Manchester United confirmed the athlete's departure.

"The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established," the team's Nov. 22 message began. "Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans."

