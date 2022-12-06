Tom Brady Shares Motivational Text He Received From His and Gisele Bündchen's Son Benjamin Before a Game

Tom Brady's kids are his biggest fans.

Need proof? On Dec. 6, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared a screenshot of a supportive text he received from son Benjamin before a game.

In the exchange, the 12-year-old told his dad he would be tuning in and asked him to "say hi to me on camera." Of course, Tom agreed, and Ben then left him with some words of encouragement.

"Go and do what you do best," he wrote. "Kick some butt."

And Tom appreciated the pep talk. "The best motivation any Dad can have!!" the seven-time Super Bowl champ captioned the post. "I love you Benny."

In addition to Ben, Tom shares daughter Vivian, 10, with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. He also has a son named Jack, 15, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

Tom and Gisele filed for and finalized their divorce in October, with a source telling E! News they agreed on joint custody of their children.