Isabelle Fries and Seth Baer's New Single "I Want You For You" Reveals Uplifting Message

Courtesy of Ascend Agency

The dazzling effect of the duo has led to the song hitting the charts with enthusiastic results.

The award-winning Fries, who is known for tracks such as "Just a Dreamer," "Shine Through the Rain" and "Scrapbook," has in the past few years garnered acclaim with over 8 million streams on social media and music platforms. Partnering with singer-songwriter Baer for their first vocal collaboration after he wrote several of Isabelle's portfolio should come as no surprise to music lovers. Their relationship is a musical manifestation that, like a strong friendship, has developed properly over time to give birth to a sentimental coupling.

"I Want You For You" like their other recordings, stands out with lyrics and melody full of support, strength and hope. Resonating with fans worldwide, the new song takes the meaning of love a step further.

"Music has the power to bring people together, and this collaboration is an example," says Baer and Fries in a joint statement. "This song is meaningful to us because it puts a positive message into the world about the importance of seeing people for their heart and soul and not for their status or exterior."