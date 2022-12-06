See Cheryl Burke Reunite With “Dance Dad” Tom Bergeron After Her Dancing With The Stars Exit

After Cheryl Burke completed her last routine during Nov. 21's Dancing With the Stars finale, she reunited with former host Tom Bergeron on Instagram. See the sweet post here.

Watch: Cheryl Burke RETIRES as DWTS Pro & Spills What's Next

For Cheryl Burke, Dancing With the Stars friendships don't just stay on the ballroom floor.

The DWTS pro, who announced her retirement from the long-running competition Nov. 20, recently reunited with former host and "dance dad" Tom Bergeron. In the sweet series of snaps posted to her Instagram Dec. 5, Burke and Bergeron make a number of funny faces for the camera. 

"Dance Dad and his many personalities..." Burke captioned the post. "#dancedad #reunitedanditfeelssogood"

Bergeron hosted the show for its first 28 seasons, from 2005 through 2020, when the America's Funniest Home Videos host announced in a tweet that he had been let go along with cohost Erin Andrews. He was replaced with Tyra Banks, and Alfonso Ribeiro was added for season 31 when the show moved to Disney+.

Burke, who had been a DWTS pro since season two, decided she would be leaving the show after noting "wear and tear" on her body and wanting to explore additional career paths.

"I do know, though, that this is not the end of my career and I want to be able to see what else is out there," she exclusively told E! News Nov. 20. "And Dancing with the Stars, the schedule is so intense. I've got so many projects that I've been working on."

And what are those new projects? According to her Instagram post about her retirement, Burke is "excited about the idea of evolving, about being challenged in new ways, having the ability to expand my commitment to mental health advocacy, focusing on my new found love for podcasting." Burke first launched her podcast, Burke in the Game, in May 2022 while she was in the middle of her divorce from Matthew Lawrence, which was finalized in Sept. 2022.

"I'm ready to face the uncertainty (though it's scary as sh**) of what the future holds," she continued. "I do have a few things up my sleeves though, so don't worry."

