People's Choice Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

2022 People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers

The pop culture event of the year is finally here.

The 2022 People's Choice Awards ceremony kicks off in just a few hours, and fans have made their voices heard by voting for their favorites in movies, TV, music and more.

Three major winners have already been announced: Ryan Reynolds will be honored with The People's Icon Award for his contributions to the entertainment industry over the past three decades. Plus, he's also nominated for for The Comedy Movie Star of 2022 and The Male Movie Star of 2022 for Netflix's The Adam Project.

Additionally, five-time nominee Lizzo will accept The People's Champion Award for her impact on music and TV, as well as her commitment to championing diversity and inclusion. Meanwhile, Shania Twain will take home The Music Icon trophy and perform a medley of her most iconic hits.

This year's PCAs will once again be hosted by Kenan Thompson, who is also a nominee for his work on Saturday Night Live, and air live at 9 p.m. from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.