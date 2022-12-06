I Wore These Invisible Pimple Patches in Public for a Month and No One Noticed

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When I have a pimple, I cannot help obsessing. I do what I can to cover it with makeup when I leave the house, counting down until I can get home, wash my face, and stick on a pimple patch to wear overnight. Of course, I know that wearing makeup isn't helping my quest to eliminate a pimple, but I'm not trying to expose my zit to the public. Does that make sense? No, not really, but I'm sure I'm not the only one with the struggle of wearing makeup and taking care of my skin at the same time.

That's why I was so happy to try Peace Out Skincare's newest product, the Salicylic Acid Acne Day Dots. I was already a huge fan of the Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Healing Dots, but I would only wear them at home alone. This new version is 61% thinner and it's basically invisible. I have been wearing them in public for the past month and no one has noticed, ever. I wear them on bare skin and with makeup and you cannot even tell. This product gives me everything I want in a skincare product and I couldn't be happier with the results.

I use these during the day and the original Peace Out pimple patches at night and it's a real one-two punch that clears up my skin super quickly. I will never run out of this product and you need to check it out.