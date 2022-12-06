I Wore These Invisible Pimple Patches in Public for a Month and No One Noticed

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When I have a pimple, I cannot help obsessing. I do what I can to cover it with makeup when I leave the house, counting down until I can get home, wash my face, and stick on a pimple patch to wear overnight. Of course, I know that wearing makeup isn't helping my quest to eliminate a pimple, but I'm not trying to expose my zit to the public. Does that make sense? No, not really, but I'm sure I'm not the only one with the struggle of wearing makeup and taking care of my skin at the same time.
That's why I was so happy to try Peace Out Skincare's newest product, the Salicylic Acid Acne Day Dots. I was already a huge fan of the Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Healing Dots, but I would only wear them at home alone. This new version is 61% thinner and it's basically invisible. I have been wearing them in public for the past month and no one has noticed, ever. I wear them on bare skin and with makeup and you cannot even tell. This product gives me everything I want in a skincare product and I couldn't be happier with the results.
I use these during the day and the original Peace Out pimple patches at night and it's a real one-two punch that clears up my skin super quickly. I will never run out of this product and you need to check it out.
Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Day Dots
These pimple patches are so sheer. Wear them alone or under makeup and no one will notice. Make sure to keep them on for at least six hours to get optimal results.
I'm not the only one obsessed with these invisible acne dots, check out these reviews from Sephora shoppers.
Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Day Dots Reviews
A shopper raved, "Life Changing. I am absolutely blown away with this product it's like nothing I have ever used before. I have tried the whole skin care routine trying to keep away my pimples but still nothing worked as fast as I wanted. These dots are literally life changing I tried this for a week on my pimples and putting them on right before bed the next morning my pimples were basically non existent. I love the ingredients in this product nothing they are hiding it's all out there that everything inside is good for you and your skin. I love that you can wear them out with a little makeup on top to still feel confident but also knowing you aren't compromising your skin.
Another declared, "Hands-down, one of the best launches lately. I had this on for three days because I forgot it was there and then when I peeled it off, you can see the residue from the pimple so it did it's job so well!!"
Someone else gushed, "I love these patches. These have completely helped with getting rid and healing my pimples fast over night. These are holy grails!!!if you suffer from acne prone skin these are for you, you'll love them."
A Sephora customer reviewed, "These are seriously so invisible! Pimple patches really help to keep me from picking at my spots so I love that I can wear them during the day now without anyone noticing. Peace Out's acne dots also have acne fighting ingredients which make them even better!"
"I'm obsessed with these pimple patches! I would never think they'd be good under makeup, but these actually work really well! Peace out skincare makes my favorite pimple patches! Always makes the pimple smaller by the next morning," a shopper wrote.
