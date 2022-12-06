Selena Gomez Reveals Why Her New Music Will Be Different From Her Past Albums

In a new interview with Jimmy Fallon, Selena Gomez explained that she plans to take her upcoming album in a different direction than her previous work. See why she’s done with “sad-girl songs.”

Who says new Selena Gomez music is on the way? The Rare Beauty founder herself. 

More than two years after the release of her third studio album Rare, the Only Murders in the Building star revealed on the The Tonight Show that she's currently in the studio working on some new music, and fans might be getting it even sooner than they expect. 

When asked by host Jimmy Fallon in a Dec. 5 interview if there's any truth behind the speculation that she's be dropping new tunes following the release of her latest single "My Mind & Me," Selena responded, "That's accurate."

And although Sel is planning to return to her musical roots soon, don't expect her upcoming album to sound like her previous work. 

"I'm so used to writing sad-girl songs," she said. "But I'm ready to have some fun and I think people are going to like it."

As for when fans should plan to keep their calendar open, the "Lose You To Love Me" singer replied, "Hopefully next year."  

Aside from a brand new album, Selena, 30, also teased potentially returning back on stage for a tour, saying, "Maybe! I know. I should, right?"

Selena's appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon comes one month after the release of her documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me on Nov. 4. 

The Apple TV+ project showed a raw and candid look into Selena's mental health journey along with her navigating her lupus diagnosis. 

"My ultimate dream is that I am able to save people's lives through something, whether it's a song, music or it's just me speaking about the troubles, trials and tribulations I have been through," she shared in the film. "I could be a voice for others who maybe don't know what's going on or what they are feeling."

