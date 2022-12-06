Kirstie Alley Battled Colon Cancer Before Her Death

Following news of Kirstie Alley's passing, more insight has been shared about the actress' health.

Before the Emmy winner died on Dec. 5, she had colon cancer, her rep confirmed to People in a statement. Alley was 71 years old.

The actress' two children, True, 30, and Lillie, 28, shared news of her death on Dec. 5, noting that their "incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered."

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead," her children added. "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

True and Lillie—who she shares with ex Parker Stevenson—went on to note that their mom's "zest and passion for life," as well as love for her family were "unparalleled and leave us inspiring to live life to the fullest just as she did."