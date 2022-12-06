DWTS' Maksim Chmerkovskiy Recalls "Rollercoaster" Relationship With Kirstie Alley After Her Death

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is paying tribute to his former Dancing With the Star partner Kirstie Alley following her death.

In a letter penned to the late actress on Instagram, the dance pro looked back at their ups and downs over the years.

"My dearest Kirstie," he began in the Dec. 6 Instagram post. "We haven't spoken lately and I'll tell you everything when I finally see you, but for now I want to say that I love you very much and I wish you the most peaceful rest."

Chmerkovskiy and Alley competed on two seasons of Dancing With the Stars together, coming in second place on season 12 in 2011 and then being the seventh eliminated pair after returning for season 15's All-Stars edition in 2012. However, they appeared to grow apart after the show, with the drama playing out on social media and in interviews.

"You were one of the most unique people I have ever met and easily one of the brightest moments of my personal and professional life," Chmerkovskiy added. "Some of our relationship is heavily documented. Most of it is known to select few. All of it was like a wild rollercoaster."