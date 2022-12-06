Ted Danson Honors “Brilliant” Cheers Co-Star Kirstie Alley After Her Death

Ted Danson is raising a glass in honor of his Cheers co-star, Kirstie Alley.



The Mr. Mayor actor, 74, paid tribute to the actress, who died at the age of 71 on Dec. 5 after a short battle with cancer. The two were co-stars on the popular NBC sitcom for six years until 1993.



"I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do. I watched an old episode of Cheers," Danson said in a statement to Deadline. "It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes. Kirstie was truly brilliant in it. Her ability to play a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown was both moving and hysterically funny."



As Danson noted, her ability to be a scene-stealer stood the test of time.



"She made me laugh 30 years ago when she shot that scene, and she made me laugh today just as hard," he continued. "As I got off the plane, I heard that Kirstie had died."