Taylor Hill Shares Some of Her Favorite Picks That Made It Into Her Wedding Registry

We interviewed Taylor Hill because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Taylor is a paid spokesperson for Amazon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're a bride, a bridesmaid, or guest, weddings involve a lot of planning and shopping. If you're not sure what gifts to buy or what to put on your registry, Taylor Hill created her own Amazon storefront with her top picks.
"I have loved working with Amazon Wedding Registry in anticipation of my special day. As the world's largest selection of registry items, there's so much to choose from, making it easy to create a registry that celebrates every aspect of my relationship," she said in a press release.
Taylor added, "I am so excited to share my Amazon Wedding Registry with you all! This list includes the perfect gifts for newlyweds who enjoy everything from home decor, to bed and bath items, to kitchen essentials and more. I hope you love my picks just as much as I do!"
Here are some standout selections from Taylor's registry.
Taylor Hill's Wedding Registry Picks
White Classic Luxury Bath Towels Large- 100% Soft Cotton 700 GSM, Absorbent Hotel Bathroom Towels (Set of 4)
You can never have too many towels, especially good towels. These absorbent towels are made from 100% soft cotton 700 GSM and they have 5,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 14 colors to choose from.
Teppich Wölkchen Faux Fur Rug
Add a luxurious touch to your space with one of these affordable faux fur rugs. There are six colors and nine sizes to choose from. This rug has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Herbivore Botanicals Coconut Milk Bath Soak– Softens Skin, Lightly Scented with Vanilla. Completely Natural and Vegan
Indulge with this luxurious coconut milk bath soak from Herbivore Botanicals.
Extreme Matters Heavy Duty Pots and Pans Organizer
Is your kitchen cabinet a mess? You need one of these pots and pans organizers. It comes in four colors and has 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Aerolatte Milk Frother, The Original Steam-Free Frother, Satin Finish
Become your own barista with this easy-to-use milk frother, which has 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JoyJolt Champagne Flutes- Set of 4
This four-piece champagne flute set is just what you need to celebrate a special moment. This set has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Polaroid Originals Now I-Type Instant Camera and Film Bundle
Give your phone a break and capture some of your best memories with an instant camera. This bundle comes with film and it's available in a few colors. These sets have 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Royoliving Premium Greyduck Feathers Down Comforter
You'll never want to get out of bed if you have one of these comforters. It has 6,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in four colors with 12 sizes to choose from.
Houseplant Resource Center Premium Houseplant Watering Can
These houseplant watering can is functional and decorative. It's also available in silver.
Yeti Rambler 14 Oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Mug With Lid
These Yeti travel mugs have double-wall vacuum insulation, which keep your drinks at the proper temperature all day long. They're dishwasher-safe and they come in many colors. These travel mugs have 43,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee and Tea Maker
Start your day on the right note with some coffee or tea from this press. It also comes in red. This product has 10,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
