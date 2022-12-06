A Look Back at Kirstie Alley's Best Roles From Cheers to Veronica's Closet

Kirstie Alley has passed away at the age of 71 after a private battle with cancer. Look back at the actress' many memorable roles, including her work in Cheers and Look Who's Talking.

Kirstie Alley's legacy will live on through her body of work.

The Emmy winner passed away at the age of 71 following a short and private battle with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker shared on Dec. 5. 

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," a family statement posted to Alley's social media accounts read. "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead."

The siblings went on to note in their statement that while Alley was "iconic" on screen, "she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

"Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled," they added, "and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."

Alley, indeed, made her mark on both TV and film during her decades-long career. Since her movie debut in 1982's Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, the actress found success in a variety of projects—from comedic flicks such as Summer School and Look Who's Talking to celebrated series such as Cheers, for which she won an acting Emmy and Golden Globe for her portrayal of Rebecca Howe.

The star also dabbled in reality TV, welcoming cameras into her home for one season on Kirstie Alley's Big Life in 2010, before appearing on competition shows Dancing With the StarsCelebrity Big Brother and The Masked Singer.

Keep reading to take a look back at her most memorable roles.

Paramount Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock
Cheers

In 1987, the actress took over bartending duties for Shelley Long's Diane Chambers on Cheers, making her debut on the hit NBC series as Rebecca Howe during its sixth season. She remained with the show until its 11th and final season in 1993. Her role of the eccentric bar manager earned her an acting Emmy and Golden Globe in 1991.

 

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Veronica's Closet

Following the success of Cheers, Alley continued to dominate the sit-com genre as the titular character on Veronica's Closet, an NBC show about a newly-single owner of a New York City lingerie company. The show ran for three seasons from 1997 to 2000, with Alley taking home a People's Choice Award for Favorite Female Performer in a New Television Series for her role as Veronica "Ronnie" Chase in 1998.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Look Who's Talking

Playing mom Mollie Jensen, Alley starred opposite of John Travolta in the 1989 comedy. She went on to reprise the role in its 1990 sequel Look Who's Talking Too and 1993 follow-up Look Who's Talking Now.

CBS via Getty Images
David's Mother

Alley earned her second Emmy for her role as the mother of a teenager with autism in this 1994 TV film.

New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock
Drop Dead Gorgeous

Tapping into dark comedy, Alley co-starred alongside Kristen DunstEllen BarkinBrittany MurphyAllison Janney, Denise Richards and Amy Adams as Gladys Leeman—the mom to the frontrunner of a small town teen beauty pageant—in the 1999 flick.

Showtime/Kobal/Shutterstock
Fat Actress

Alley wasn't afraid to poke fun at her career in 2005, when she played a fictionalized version of herself on the Showtime comedy. Co-starring Rachael Harris and Bryan Callen, the tongue-in-cheek series centered around Alley's journey to lose weight as part of her television comeback and featured cameos from Rhea PerlmanMayim BialikLeah Remini and Carmen Electra. It ran for one season.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
It Takes Two

Alley's Diane Barrows was tricked into falling in love with Steve Guttenberg's Roger Callaway in this 1995 comedy starring Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Youtube
Summer School

The 1987 comedy featured Alley as Robin Bishop, a history teacher who falls for Mark Harmon's Freddy Shoop after they're assigned to teach, well, summer school.

Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

The star made her film debut playing Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in the 1982 sci-fi flick.

CBS via Getty Images
The Last Don

Alley was nominated for an Emmy in 1997 after appearing as Rose Marie Clericuzio in the CBS miniseries. She reprised the role in its 1998 sequel, The Last Don II.

