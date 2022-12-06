Kirstie Alley Dead at 71: John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kristin Chenoweth and More Pay Tribute

Hollywood's familiar faces are remembering Kirstie Alley.

The Veronica's Closet actress, who won numerous accolades during her career, died at age 71 after enduring a brief battle with cancer.

The news of her passing was announced Dec. 5 by her children True and Lillie Parker, who wrote in a statement, "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered."

True and Lillie noted that their mom was "surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead."

Looking back on the woman she was, the message continued by painting a picture of the legacy Kirstie has left her loved ones. "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother," the message noted, praising her "zest and passion for life."