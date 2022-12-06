Anthony Rapp Seemingly Pays Tribute to Rent’s Jonathan Larson in Naming Baby Boy

Anthony Rapp and Ken Ithiphol have welcomed their first child together—and their baby's name appears to pay tribute to Rent. Keep reading to find out the touching name they gave their son.

By Amy Lamare Dec 06, 2022 12:21 AMTags
Babies

There is no future, there is no past, but there is a brand new baby in Anthony Rapp and Ken Ithiphol's family.

Congratulations are in order for the Rent alum and his longtime partner as they welcomed their first child

"Ken & I are thrilled to share that our family has grown," Anthony shared on Twitter on Dec. 5. "Our son, Rai Larson Ithiphol, was brought into the world on Friday, December 2, 2022, by an incredibly generous surrogate, to whom we're eternally grateful. (Rai is pronounced like 'rye' or 'chai.') We love him very much."

Anthony met Ken, a yoga instructor, in 2016 after Ken slid into the actor's DMs after seeing him perform in Los Angeles. Anthony proposed in 2019 and Ken returned the gesture in 2020 while hiking in Sedona, Ariz.

Now, as new parents, the couple appear to keeping the Rent legacy alive. Their baby's middle name appears to be a clear nod to the musical's creator and writer, Jonathan Larson, who tragically died on the day of Rent‘s first off-Broadway preview in 1996, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Anthony was part of the original cast of the rock musical, debuting the role of Mark Cohen.

photos
2022 Celebrity Babies

Anthony played Mark Cohen for the off-Broadway and Broadway productions of Rent as well as the 2005 feature film. He returned to Rent in July 2007 for a six-week run and was also part of the national touring cast in 2009.

Twitter

Trending Stories

1

Cause of Death Revealed for Jack & Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison

2

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Temporarily Taken Off GMA3 Amid Romance

3

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Saint West's 7th Birthday at Football Game

Jonathan—who was 35 when he died—won three posthumous Tony Awards and a posthumous Pulitzer Prize for Drama for the book and lyrics for Rent.

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Saint West's 7th Birthday at Football Game

2

Cause of Death Revealed for Jack & Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison

3

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Temporarily Taken Off GMA3 Amid Romance

4

'Tis the Season for Blake Lively’s Coziest Baby Bump Photo Yet

5

Neal Bledsoe Exits Great American Family After Candace Cameron Remarks

Latest News

Pregnant TikToker Nabela Noor Reveals Sex of Baby With Seth Martin

The Fate of Fboy Island Revealed

Anthony Rapp Seemingly Pays Tribute to Rent’s Jonathan Larson

Exclusive

Paris Hilton Teases Big Announcement About "Iconic" New Music

Cause of Death Revealed for Jack & Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison

See Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Twin With Baby Brother

Meet the Celebrity Presenters for the 2022 People's Choice Awards