'Tis the Season for Blake Lively’s Coziest Baby Bump Photo Yet

Blake Lively is bumping along into the holiday season.
The Age of Adaline actress showcased her pregnant belly while sporting a pair of Christmas pajamas with husband Ryan Reynolds on quite the festive outing. As seen in a snap shared to Ryan's Instagram, the couple posed together next to Mr. and Mrs. Claus while Blake rocked a robe-inspired coat with cozy pants and a matching long sleeve that featured her baby bump peeking through.
"We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express," Ryan wrote in a Dec. 5 Instagram post. "She was everything I'd always dreamed since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria."
Blake and Ryan's baby on the way—who they announced in September—will soon join their daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.
And for Ryan and his girls, it's an all-hands-on-deck effort to be there for Blake during her pregnancy.
"We all rally around her and help her where we can and do romantic things for her," Ryan exclusively told E! News in a Nov. 17 interview. "And, you know, we take care of the momma."
But what about taking care of baby No. 4 when the little one arrives? When considering whether or not it will be "easier" this time around, Ryan said it's a "yes and no" answer.
"I mean, the things we know are going to help us get through things a little bit quicker," he exclusively told E! News in a Nov. 7 interview. "But I don't know. Anything can happen."
After all, Ryan and Blake do have plenty of parenthood experience under their belt. And as a resident girl dad, Ryan is looking to put that skillset to good use.
"I know girls," he said in an interview on Today Nov. 7. "So I'm kind of hoping for that."
Of course, he does have an idea of what raising a little boy might be like (being he once was one.)
"I come from all brothers, which is why I speak from experience," Ryan added. "I love my well-being and I love my home. I was the youngest of four and we were just arsonists and firemen."