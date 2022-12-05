'Tis the Season for Blake Lively’s Coziest Baby Bump Photo Yet

Watch : Blake Lively REACTS to Ryan Reynolds' Dancing on Instagram

Blake Lively is bumping along into the holiday season.

The Age of Adaline actress showcased her pregnant belly while sporting a pair of Christmas pajamas with husband Ryan Reynolds on quite the festive outing. As seen in a snap shared to Ryan's Instagram, the couple posed together next to Mr. and Mrs. Claus while Blake rocked a robe-inspired coat with cozy pants and a matching long sleeve that featured her baby bump peeking through.

"We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express," Ryan wrote in a Dec. 5 Instagram post. "She was everything I'd always dreamed since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria."

Blake and Ryan's baby on the way—who they announced in September—will soon join their daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

And for Ryan and his girls, it's an all-hands-on-deck effort to be there for Blake during her pregnancy.