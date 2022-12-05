Elle Fanning's The Great Season 3 Update Will Have You Shouting "Huzzah"

On Dec. 5, Elle Fanning gave a big update proving we're one step closer to The Great season three arriving on Hulu. See what she shared.

Watch: Elle Fanning Talks Finding Herself On "The Great"

Break out the glasses, because we have some smashing good news.

Elle Fanning confirmed Dec. 5 that production has wrapped for season three of Hulu's The Great. The actress, who plays Empress Catherine in the comedy loosely based on Catherine the Great's rise to power, also teased in her social media announcement that "audiences are not prepared for this season," as "it is truly spectacular."

"Another six months of happiness, debauchery, and chaos with my favorite people," she wrote on Instagram alongside behind-the-scenes photos. "So much hard work goes into this show and it is the crew behind the scenes holding it all together. "

Production's final week of filming took place at Caserta Royal Palace and Park in Southern Italy. You may recognize the iconic palace and its luxurious grounds from 2002's Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones, 2006's Mission Impossible III and 2009's Angels and Demons.

When viewers last saw Catherine, she tried to kill her husband Peter III of Russia (Nicholas Hoult), only to stab his body double instead. So, you can understand why we're eager for the new season to arrive.

And while The Great isn't a historically accurate retelling of Catherine the Great's life, Fanning has found incredible insight from playing the iconic empress. While walking the red carpet at the 2022 SAG Awards, she told E! News' Laverne Cox, "To me, she's so empowering. I might be scared to take the risks that she does, but I'm learning through playing her to find my voice even more, which is a really beautiful gift."

That certainly deserves a "Huzzah!"

Hulu

Catch up on The Great seasons one and two on Hulu.

