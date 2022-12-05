Exclusive

Everything You Need To Know To Shop Walmart LivE! Deals for the Holiday Season

The Walmart LivE! Deals for the Holiday Season stream kicks off on Thursday, December 8, and you're invited.

This article is in partnership with Walmart. The items featured will be selected from a list provided by Walmart. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

The first-ever "LivE! Deals for the Holiday Season" launches on E! Online this Thursday, December 8 at 6pm PT/9pm ET. and will be hosted by E! News' very own Erin Lim Rhodes and Francesca Amiker. But what does that mean for shoppers like you?

Oh, you know, only everything. Per the press release, "The half-hour episode will feature an interactive party thrown by the two E! celebrity hosts along with their expert friends: a celebrity chef, fellow mom, and self-care enthusiast. The group will share fun, affordable tips – and the wish list of products from Walmart, the nation's largest retailer – to make this year's holidays the most memorable yet."

Better still? Viewers will be able to ask the hosts questions about the products in real time, all while seamlessly shopping "the latest and greatest in cookware, toys, self-care, and more." In other words: You'll get to enjoy the engagement of shopping in-person, with the comfort and ease of shopping online.

If you can't tune in live, don't worry! You won't miss out on all the fun. The shoppable livestream event will be available on demand to stream through Peacock's Holiday Hub starting December 10th, and remain available through December 22nd.

See you there!

