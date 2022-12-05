Amy Poehler, Billy Porter and More Stars to Present at the 2022 People's Choice Awards

Watch : 2022 People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers

The 2022 People's Choice Awards will be a star-studded affair.

NBC and E! announced the list of celebrity presenters for the Dec. 6 ceremony, including Amy Poehler, Billy Porter, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ana Gasteyer, David Spade, Dwyane Wade, Heidi Klum, Laverne Cox, Lil Rel Howery, Sarah Hyland, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Colin Hanks, Nikki Glaser, Niecy Nash-Betts, George Lopez, Mayan Lopez and more.

Additionally, Best New Artist of 2022 nominee Lauren Spencer Smith will perform her song "Fingers Crossed."

Smith joins previously announced performer Shania Twain. In addition to receiving The Music Icon Award, the country-pop icon will also take the stage to belt out a medley of her greatest hits as well as her new song "Waking Up Dreaming" off her sixth album Queen of Me.

Ryan Reynolds will be honored with The People's Icon Award for his contributions to the entertainment industry over the past three decades, while Lizzo will accept The People's Champion Award for her impact on music and TV, as well as her commitment to championing diversity and inclusion.