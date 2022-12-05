See Pregnant Keke Palmer and Boyfriend Darius Jackson's Private Road to Parenthood

Forget being a VP, Keke Palmer is about to welcome a new VIP.

As the True Jackson, VP alum revealed in an epic pregnancy announcement on the Dec. 3 episode of Saturday Night Live: She's expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson.

"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight: I am," Keke said during her opening monologue, before unbuttoning her coat to show off her bare bump. "I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, 'cause I got a lot of stuff going on...but honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited."

The Nope star later reflected on her whirlwind year, calling Darius—a fitness instructor and the brother of Insecure actor Sarunas Jackson—her "other half" in a Dec. 4 Instagram post. "This year has taken me for a ride! And how cool, my baby and I are already doing it all together," she wrote. "Love is all we have isn't it, you do nothing in this world alone and trust me, I am not alone."