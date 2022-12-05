See Pregnant Keke Palmer and Boyfriend Darius Jackson's Private Road to Parenthood

Keke Palmer is pregnant! As the Nope star prepares to welcome her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson, take a look at their journey to baby.

Forget being a VP, Keke Palmer is about to welcome a new VIP.

As the True Jackson, VP alum revealed in an epic pregnancy announcement on the Dec. 3 episode of Saturday Night Live: She's expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson

"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight: I am," Keke said during her opening monologue, before unbuttoning her coat to show off her bare bump. "I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, 'cause I got a lot of stuff going on...but honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited."

The Nope star later reflected on her whirlwind year, calling Darius—a fitness instructor and the brother of Insecure actor Sarunas Jackson—her "other half" in a Dec. 4 Instagram post. "This year has taken me for a ride! And how cool, my baby and I are already doing it all together," she wrote. "Love is all we have isn't it, you do nothing in this world alone and trust me, I am not alone."

photos
Keke Palmer's Best Looks

So, just how did Keke and Darius get here? Keep scrolling to relive their road to parenthood.

instagram
August 2021: Instagram Official

The True Jackson, VP alum and the fitness instructor went Instagram official with their romance when Keke shared Polaroids of the two packing PDA at her 28th birthday party. "It's the details for me. Nobody was on they phones, we had that before MySpace feeling… I'm so happy," she wrote on Instagram Aug. 29, 2021. "Awesome Birthday, so grateful."

Kelly Lee Barrett/Getty Images
September 2021: Group Date

Keke and Darius enjoyed a group outing at Cinespia's screening of Coming to America in Hollywood.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
October 2021: All Loved Up

The couple looked very cozy as they stepped out at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Los Angeles.

Kelly Lee Barrett/Getty Images
October 2021: Hollywood Nights

Keke and Darius' relationship continued to heat up as they spent spooky season together, hanging out with friends during a Cinespia screening of I Know What You Did Last Summer at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

BACKGRID
November 2021: Private Pair

While appearing on The Tamron Hall Show, Keke explained that she decided to go public with Darius because it "became more difficult to hide" their romance.

"We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I'm not gonna hide something that makes me happy," she explained. "It's not gonna be everything you see, my job is my job, but at the end of the day this is somebody that is important to me so why not."

instagram
December 2021: First Christmas

Keke spent Christmas with Darius and family, sharing that he gifted her sunglasses fitted with her prescription. "I couldn't be happier!!!" she wrote on Instagram Dec. 25, 2021. "Worked hard all year to spend this time celebrating our health and our love for one another. All the sacrifices are worth it in the end when you know it's for the future and your family. I am who I am because of these people and their love for me is enough to keep me happy until the ends of time."

The Nope actress added, "Nothing means anything without these people. My heart is so full and I'm wishing you all the best today.. may the spirit of God be with you all!! Ho Ho Ho!!! Merry Christmas."

 

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images
February 2022: Courtside Cuties

Keke and Darius were all smiles as they sat courtside at an NBA All Star Weekend game in Cleveland.

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images
December 2022: Pregnancy Reveal

Keke announced her pregnancy during the Dec. 3, 2022 episode of Saturday Night Live. "There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight: I am," she said during her opening monologue, before throwing open her coat to reveal her growing belly. "I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, 'cause I got a lot of stuff going on...but honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited."

Robert Kamau/GC Images
December 2022: Time to Celebrate

After the big pregnancy announcement, Keke and Darius were spotted heading to a SNL after-party in New York City.

Instagram / Darius Jackson
December 2022: Baby Love

Darius sent some social media love to Keke amid the baby news, sharing a photo of the star cradling her growing bump. Seemingly referencing their baby on the way's due date, he wrote in the caption alongside a red heart emoji, "2023."

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images
December 2022: Sweet Shoutout

While reflecting on her SNL experience on Instagram, Keke called Darius her "other half" and thanked him for "giving me the things that only true unity can bring."

"Love is all we have isn't it," she added in a Dec. 4 post. "you do nothing in this world alone and trust me, I am not alone! Very grateful… Happy Holidays!"

